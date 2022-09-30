SkyView
New coins featuring King Charles III revealed

Coins featuring King Charles III will enter circulation alongside those of Queen Elizabeth II, The Royal Mint confirms. (Source: The Royal Mint/Facebook/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) - Coins featuring King Charles III will enter circulation alongside those of Queen Elizabeth II, The Royal Mint confirms.

The official maker of coins in Great Britain said, “The first coins bearing the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III will enter circulation in line with demand from banks and post offices.”

This means coins featuring the king and queen will co-circulate for many years to come.

According to the UK coin maker, there are approximately 27 billion coins in circulation that feature Queen Elizabeth II.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

