Gov. McMaster, officials to brief public on Hurricane Ian
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and state officials will hold a briefing to talk about Hurricane Ian on Friday.
Ian strengthened back to a hurricane yesterday and is expected to make landfall along the South Carolina coast as a Cat 1 hurricane with winds of 85 mph.
The briefing is set to start at 12:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, McMaster issued a state of emergency so that resources are available for any damage Ian could cause for the state.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.