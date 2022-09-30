SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Gov. McMaster, officials to brief public on Hurricane Ian

FILE PHOTO of Gov. McMaster briefing the public before the arrival of Hurricane Ian
FILE PHOTO of Gov. McMaster briefing the public before the arrival of Hurricane Ian(Live 5)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and state officials will hold a briefing to talk about Hurricane Ian on Friday.

Ian strengthened back to a hurricane yesterday and is expected to make landfall along the South Carolina coast as a Cat 1 hurricane with winds of 85 mph.

The briefing is set to start at 12:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, McMaster issued a state of emergency so that resources are available for any damage Ian could cause for the state.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT - Ian to bring Tropical Storm Conditions to Midlands
School closings in the Midlands due to Hurricane Ian
LIST: School closings in the Midlands
In this image made from a NASA livestream, Hurricane Ian is seen from the International Space...
McMaster warns of danger of ‘human error’ as Ian approaches
Antwan Cleveland Alexander
Suspect arrested in Sumter after bomb threats
USC vs SC State game rescheduled to Thursday due to weather from Hurricane Ian.
What you need to know ahead of the Gamecocks’ rescheduled game against SC State

Latest News

Orangeburg County officials prepping for six to eight inches of rain
Orangeburg County officials prepping for six to eight inches of rain
Orangeburg County officials prepping for six to eight inches of rain
Orangeburg County officials prepping for six to eight inches of rain
The Electric Cooperatives of SC said over 6500 meters were without power across the state...
SC electric cooperatives bringing out of state assistance for power restoration
wis
FIRST ALERT - Ian to bring Tropical Storm Conditions to Midlands