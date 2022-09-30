Gov. McMaster, officials to brief public on Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and state officials will hold a briefing to talk about Hurricane Ian on Friday.

Ian strengthened back to a hurricane yesterday and is expected to make landfall along the South Carolina coast as a Cat 1 hurricane with winds of 85 mph.

The briefing is set to start at 12:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, McMaster issued a state of emergency so that resources are available for any damage Ian could cause for the state.

