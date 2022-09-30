Gamecocks defeat SC State in Thursday night showdown, 50-10

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Gamecocks defeated South Carolina State Thursday night, 50-10.

The contest was originally scheduled for Saturday at noon, but was rescheduled due to the threat of Hurricane Ian heading into the weekend.

The Bulldogs got off on the right foot. Duane Nichols picked off the first of Spencer Rattler’s two interceptions on the night on the Gamecocks’ first drive.

South Carolina held a 22-0 lead into the half.

SC State managed to put 10 points on the board. Tyrece Nick ran in a nine-yard touchdown in the Bulldogs’ first possession of the second half, followed by a field goal in the fourth quarter.

Rattler finished the day 21-of-27 for 212 yards and two touchdowns, along with two interceptions. The quarterback also rushed for 31 yards and one touchdown.

South Carolina moves to 3-2 on the season and hits the road to face a ranked Kentucky team next Saturday.

SC State returns home for the first time this season to host Florida A&M. The Bulldogs are now 1-3.

