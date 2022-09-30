FIRST ALERT: Flooding closing roads around Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Hurricane Ian moves onshore, rain is causing problems for motorists around the Charleston area.

CLICK HERE to watch live coverage.

Flooding has caused several road closures around the area Friday.

Law enforcement officials are encouraging only essential travel Friday morning.

Here is a list of roads closed because of flooding:

Charleston:

Ashley River Road at Rhett Butler Drive

Ashley Avenue from Bull Street to Calhoun Street

Barre Street between Montague and Beaufain Street

Bogard Street between Norman and President Streets

Cumberland Street between E. Bay Street and Concord Street.

Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue

Haygood Street at the intersection of Haygood Street and Line Street.

King Street at Huger Street

South Market Street at Church Street

Wentworth Street from Lockwood Drive to Gadsen Street

Additionally, the St. Johns Fire District is reporting a large tree down at 2300 Bohicket Road that is completely blocking the roadway.

The Isle of Palms Police Department says they are seeing standing water along multiple roads and are urging motorists to use caution if they must be on the roads.

Dorchester County:

Dorchester County officials are reporting a downed tree on Second Texas Road blocking one lane at 6:15 a.m. with crews en route to clear it.

Officials are reminding everyone to not drive around or through barricades.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.