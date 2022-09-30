SkyView
Driver injured after tree falls on car in Irmo

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Windy conditions in Irmo caused a tree to fall on a moving vehicle on Piney Grove Road.

Irmo fire officials say a large pine tree fell on the car, crushing the roof and trapping the driver. The vehicle continued down Piney Grove and came to rest in a yard against another tree.

Irmo Fire crews had to cut the driver out of the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to officials.

