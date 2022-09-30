Downed tree blocks Azalea Drive
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is advising drivers to seek alternative routes after a downed tree blocked a road.
A tree came down near Azalea Dr near Harmon St. Police posted on social media for drivers to avoid the area at around 2:00 p.m.
The chop: pic.twitter.com/2nJ39Zo08B— Chris Joseph WIS (@Chris_D_Joseph) September 30, 2022
