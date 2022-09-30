SkyView
Downed tree blocks Azalea Drive

A downed tree at Azalea Dr near Harmon St.
A downed tree at Azalea Dr near Harmon St.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is advising drivers to seek alternative routes after a downed tree blocked a road.

A tree came down near Azalea Dr near Harmon St. Police posted on social media for drivers to avoid the area at around 2:00 p.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

