Deputies deploy K9 unit near Broad River Rd.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’ve deployed a K9 unit near Broad River Road Friday.

RCSD said there is an active search in the Kennerly Rd and Western Lane area off Broad River Rd. Investigators said they are searching for a group of younger males in their teens or twenties that are armed and considered dangerous.

The public is being asked to avoid the area or remain indoors and to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

