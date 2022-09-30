SkyView
COMET to provide regular fixed route service, some routes on reduced hours

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:33 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, the COMET will have regular fixed route service.

Officials say the UofSC routes will be on reduced service hours.

Services will be adjusted if necessary depending on the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

You can call 803-255-7118 for updates.

