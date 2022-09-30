COMET to provide regular fixed route service, some routes on reduced hours

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, the COMET will have regular fixed route service.

Officials say the UofSC routes will be on reduced service hours.

Services will be adjusted if necessary depending on the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

You can call 803-255-7118 for updates.

