Columbia business damaged after tree falls on roof

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A gym in Columbia was damaged after a tree fell on the building.

WKRT Fitness on Devine Street was damaged Thursday night. The owner said the roof was damaged, there was flooding, and even a fire.

Storm Damage on Devine: WRKT fitness center has a tree on it- owner says this happened last night. Roof is damaged, flooding, and it even started a fire @wis10 pic.twitter.com/OrjwLBkiFW — Chris Joseph WIS (@Chris_D_Joseph) September 30, 2022

Hurricane Ian’s impacts are being felt across the Midlands ahead of the storm making landfall as a Category 1.

Winds are expected to be between 25-40 mph sustained and could have gusts of up to 60 mph.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.