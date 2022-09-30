Columbia business damaged after tree falls on roof

SkyView
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A gym in Columbia was damaged after a tree fell on the building.

WKRT Fitness on Devine Street was damaged Thursday night. The owner said the roof was damaged, there was flooding, and even a fire.

Hurricane Ian’s impacts are being felt across the Midlands ahead of the storm making landfall as a Category 1.

Winds are expected to be between 25-40 mph sustained and could have gusts of up to 60 mph.

