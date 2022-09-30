SkyView
City of Columbia cautions drivers to avoid certain flood-prone areas

FILE PHOTO This photo from June shows Gervais street flooded near Harden during a heavy rain...
FILE PHOTO This photo from June shows Gervais street flooded near Harden during a heavy rain event. (Source: Caroline Patrickis/WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia urged motorists to be cautious in certain flood-prone areas due to the threat of severe weather from Hurricane Ian.

Remember the phrase: Turn around, don’t drown.

Officials said the following areas are prone to flooding during heavy rain events:

  • Main and Whaley
  • Gervais and Laurens
  • Blossom and Henderson
  • Blossom and Saluda
  • Harden and Senate
  • Monroe and Maple
  • Two Notch and Read
  • Wheat and Amherst
  • Adger and Devine
  • Wheat and Sumter
  • Wheat and Pickens
  • Heyward and Ravenel
  • Pickens between Wheat and Greeb
  • Barnwell and Pendleton
  • Harden and Read
  • Harden and Calhoun
  • Franklin and Marion
  • Franklin and Sumter
  • Columbia College and N. Main
  • Bull and Laurel

If you notice a storm drain blocked by debris, call the Public Works Street Division at 803-545-3780 during business hours and Customer Care at 803-545-3300 after 5 p.m. and on weekends. An alternate non-emergency number is 803-252-2911.

If trees are down in the public right of way or blocking roadways, call the Forestry Division at 803-545-3860. After 5 p.m., call the Customer Care number listed above.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

