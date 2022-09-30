City of Columbia cautions drivers to avoid certain flood-prone areas
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia urged motorists to be cautious in certain flood-prone areas due to the threat of severe weather from Hurricane Ian.
Remember the phrase: Turn around, don’t drown.
Officials said the following areas are prone to flooding during heavy rain events:
- Main and Whaley
- Gervais and Laurens
- Blossom and Henderson
- Blossom and Saluda
- Harden and Senate
- Monroe and Maple
- Two Notch and Read
- Wheat and Amherst
- Adger and Devine
- Wheat and Sumter
- Wheat and Pickens
- Heyward and Ravenel
- Pickens between Wheat and Greeb
- Barnwell and Pendleton
- Harden and Read
- Harden and Calhoun
- Franklin and Marion
- Franklin and Sumter
- Columbia College and N. Main
- Bull and Laurel
If you notice a storm drain blocked by debris, call the Public Works Street Division at 803-545-3780 during business hours and Customer Care at 803-545-3300 after 5 p.m. and on weekends. An alternate non-emergency number is 803-252-2911.
If trees are down in the public right of way or blocking roadways, call the Forestry Division at 803-545-3860. After 5 p.m., call the Customer Care number listed above.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.