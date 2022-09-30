City of Columbia cautions drivers to avoid certain flood-prone areas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia urged motorists to be cautious in certain flood-prone areas due to the threat of severe weather from Hurricane Ian.

Remember the phrase: Turn around, don’t drown.

Officials said the following areas are prone to flooding during heavy rain events:

Main and Whaley

Gervais and Laurens

Blossom and Henderson

Blossom and Saluda

Harden and Senate

Monroe and Maple

Two Notch and Read

Wheat and Amherst

Adger and Devine

Wheat and Sumter

Wheat and Pickens

Heyward and Ravenel

Pickens between Wheat and Greeb

Barnwell and Pendleton

Harden and Read

Harden and Calhoun

Franklin and Marion

Franklin and Sumter

Columbia College and N. Main

Bull and Laurel

If you notice a storm drain blocked by debris, call the Public Works Street Division at 803-545-3780 during business hours and Customer Care at 803-545-3300 after 5 p.m. and on weekends. An alternate non-emergency number is 803-252-2911.

If trees are down in the public right of way or blocking roadways, call the Forestry Division at 803-545-3860. After 5 p.m., call the Customer Care number listed above.

