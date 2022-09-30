Bidens host celebration of Jewish New Year

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are set to host a reception Friday at the White House to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year festival.

They will be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a vice president. Emhoff is scheduled to give remarks.

Rosh Hashanah 2022 began Sunday and ended Tuesday. On Sunday, Biden said in a statement that the Jewish New Year ushers in a sacred time of reflection, repentance and renewal.

“Jill and I offer our warmest wishes to everyone celebrating Rosh Hashanah in the United States, Israel and around the world,” he said in the statement. “May your prayers be heard and your faith revitalized - and may we all be inscribed in the Book of Life. Shana Tovah.”

