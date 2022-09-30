SkyView
5-year-old autistic boy found in dumpster returned to mother, police say

According to Toledo police, a resident was dumping trash at the Westbrook apartments when they spotted the child inside a dumpster like this one.(digitalhallway/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By WTVG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A 5-year-old autistic boy was found in a dumpster in Ohio, police said.

According to Toledo police, a resident was dumping trash at the Westbrook apartments when they spotted the child inside the dumpster.

The child was barefoot and wearing a sweater and a soiled diaper, according to the police report.

When officers arrived, they were able to locate the boy’s mother. She told police her son is autistic and must have wandered out of the apartment while she was asleep.

The child was returned to his mom.

Authorities didn’t release any further immediate information.

