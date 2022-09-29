SkyView
Water level at Lake Murray dropping ahead of Hurricane Ian

Water level at Lake Murray dropping ahead of Hurricane Ian
Water level at Lake Murray dropping ahead of Hurricane Ian(Chris Joseph)
By Chris Joseph
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAKE MURRAY, S.C. (WIS) - Dominion Energy is lowering the water elevation level at Lake Murray as part of its annual procedure, but the timing could be important for some parts of the Midlands.

United States Geological Survey data shows as of 4 p.m. on Sept. 29, the surface elevation of the lake stood at 355.14 feet, its lowest level since winter 2021. The lake’s level traditionally fluctuates between 350 and 360 feet.

Dominion spokesperson Matt Long attributed the water level to current conditions and the upcoming storm.

“Lake Murray is currently a little lower than it would typically be this time of year because of the dry weather we’ve been having. We have been releasing some water ahead of Hurricane Ian, but for the most part, we’re just monitoring the storm as it gets closer,” he said.

South Carolina’s drought monitor lists the area of Lake Murray as “abnormally dry.”

Carolina Distinguished Professor and Director of the Hazards Vulnerability & Resilience Institute Susan Cutter said the lower water level makes room for the run-off in northern parts of the Midlands, potentially mitigating issues brought by the storm.

“That’s a perfect mitigation because if they didn’t do that, then it would back up and it would be flooding upstream as well as putting pressure on the dam,” she said.

The water released out of Lake Murray flows into the Saluda River and then into the Congaree River.

Cutter said the impact on the communities downstream depends on the speed the water is released.

“You may not even notice it if it’s released slowly,” she said.

USGS data does show the water level of the Saluda has climbed, but the impact on the Congaree has been limited.

Cutter said the Broad River plays a larger role in feeding the Congaree, and USGS data shows that river to have been dropping in recent weeks.

She said there are multiple factors at play when it comes to local flooding, including urban flooding south of the dam.

“What’s happening on the Saluda with the dam is part of the equation, but it’s not the whole equation,” she said.

