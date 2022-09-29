SkyView
Suspect arrested in Sumter after bomb threats

Antwan Cleveland Alexander
Antwan Cleveland Alexander(Sumter Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department said a man is facing charges related to several bomb threats in the city.

Antwan Cleveland Alexander, 24, of Bethune was taken into custody Wednesday. He is charged with six counts of making a bomb threat. Police said several of the threats took place this month and at least one was made a year ago.

The charges carry a 10-year-sentence on each felony. Alexander has a surety bond set at $100,000 and GPS monitoring was ordered by a judge.

Investigators linked Alexander to Sitel Corp. They described him as a ‘disgruntled employee’ of the business. There were two bomb threats called in during business hours Wednesday, and Tuesday. Two other threats were made earlier in the month and another in Sept. 2021.

Investigators said each call required the business to be evacuated. Travel and business in Broad and Rast St, Bultman Dr and Westmark Blvd were disrupted while first responders investigated.

