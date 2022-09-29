SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Columbia’s Team Hope Walk for Huntington’s Disease Society of America

Columbia's Team Hope Walk for Huntington's Disease Society of America
Columbia's Team Hope Walk for Huntington's Disease Society of America(clear)
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Huntington’s Disease Society of America will host the Columbia Team Hope Walk this Sunday in Irmo,

Team Hope is the LARGEST national grassroots fundraising event.

Not only will it be happening in the Midlands, but it also will be in more than 100 cities across the U.S. with ONE mission - to improve the lives of those affected by Huntington’s disease.

Columbia Team Hope Walk

Sunday, October 2

CHECK-IN: 1:00 PM

WALK STARTS: 2:00 PM

Community Park of Irmo

7507 Eastview Drive

Irmo, South Carolina 29063

For more details click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT - Ian to bring Tropical Storm Conditions to Midlands
School closings in the Midlands due to Hurricane Ian
LIST: School closings in the Midlands
Gov. McMaster and state emergency management leaders provide update Tuesday afternoon on the...
Gov. McMaster issues state of emergency for the state
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Officials ask drivers to avoid part of Lake Murray Blvd after car overturns
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Officials ask drivers to avoid part of Lake Murray Blvd after car overturns
16-year-old Caroline Vincent-missing Lexington County teen
Missing Lexington teen found safe

Latest News

Soda City Live: Attorney awards recipient of Leukemia fund
Soda City Live: Attorney awards recipient of Leukemia fund
Soda City Live: Dedication to schools, students, and safety
Soda City Live: Dedication to schools, students, and safety
Soda City Live: Wellness facility hosts community open house for new location
Best of South Carolina Craft Beer Festival
Soda City Live: Best of South Carolina Craft Beer Festival