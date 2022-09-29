Soda City Live: Columbia’s Team Hope Walk for Huntington’s Disease Society of America

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Huntington’s Disease Society of America will host the Columbia Team Hope Walk this Sunday in Irmo,

Team Hope is the LARGEST national grassroots fundraising event.

Not only will it be happening in the Midlands, but it also will be in more than 100 cities across the U.S. with ONE mission - to improve the lives of those affected by Huntington’s disease.

Columbia Team Hope Walk

Sunday, October 2

CHECK-IN: 1:00 PM

WALK STARTS: 2:00 PM

Community Park of Irmo

7507 Eastview Drive

Irmo, South Carolina 29063

For more details click here.

