Soda City Live: Attorney awards recipient of Leukemia fund

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Attorney Chris Davis met the recipient of his Leukemia Fund on Soda City Live.

Pamela Blair is self-employed and has been unable to work following her 2021 leukemia diagnosis.

When Blair’s aunt saw the segment on Soda City Live where Attorney Chris Davis was sharing his story and details about his new fund, she quickly alerted her niece.

Blair says she is grateful for Davis’ efforts and the 1 thousand dollars she was awarded feels like 10 thousand dollars.

Congratulations again to Pamela!

For more information about the S. Chris Davis Leukemia Fund, click here.

