Shots reported fired near Ridge View High School, RCSD investigating

By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said shots were reported fired near Ridge View High School in a neighborhood. Deputies responded after reports began at around 12:45 p.m.

Investigators said there have been no injuries or property damage located.

Richland Two said two schools were put into the Secure Safety Protocol. The protocol is used as a precaution while law enforcement investigates a situation. The schools impacted were Rice Creek Elementary and Ridge View High.

District administrators said, “Secure means everyone is brought inside the building, all outside doors are locked, no one can come in or go out of the building. Activities can continue as normal inside the building.”

Richland Two said law enforcement has left the area and school is now operating normally.

