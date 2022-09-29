SkyView
SCEMD begins organizing emergency shelters for possible impact of Hurricane Ian

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has started preparing places to shelter people who are seeking safety during the storm. So far there are three shelter places open to the public.

According to the SCEMD website, additional shelters will be opened based on need and storm conditions.

