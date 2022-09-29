SCEMD begins organizing emergency shelters for possible impact of Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has started preparing places to shelter people who are seeking safety during the storm. So far there are three shelter places open to the public.

According to the SCEMD website, additional shelters will be opened based on need and storm conditions.

Emergency shelters are opening for people seeking safety from #HurricaneIan. Right now, there are three shelters open. Additional shelters will be opened based on need and storm conditions. Locations will be posted on our website here: https://t.co/1Sg1YewKcx and in our app. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/4YcTxpOpu9 — SCEMD (@SCEMD) September 29, 2022

