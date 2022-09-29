SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SCDHHS and UofSC partner together for youth mental health

DHHS has partnered with the University of South Carolina (UofSC) in creating the School...
DHHS has partnered with the University of South Carolina (UofSC) in creating the School Behavioral Health Academy (SBHA).(School Behavioral Health Academy (SBHA))
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health & Human Services is teaming up with the University of South Carolina to create the School Behavioral Health Academy (SBHA).

The program will prepare teachers and staff at South Carolina schools on how to support the mental health of their students.

“The resources announced today will help to better support schools as they integrate mental health services into their day-to-day operations; and, along with SCDHHS’ efforts to incentivize more counselors to provide mental health services in South Carolina schools, support increased access to these vital services for children across the state,” said SCDHHS Director Robby Kerr.

Officials said personnel will be trained in creating safe schools, responding to crises, science-based approaches to counseling, and whole-school approaches to preventing mental health and behavioral problems, among many other topics.

Personnel from UofSC will help coach and assist schools in improving mental health for students, through online and in-person instruction.

SBHA is supported by a $3.2 million grant from the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS).

The SBHA will offer two online certificate programs in School Behavioral Health that include continuing education credits and content tailored to the roles and needs of learners, even those who are not formal mental health providers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT-Ian remains a tropical storm as it moves into the Midlands
School closings in the Midlands due to Hurricane Ian
LIST: School closings in the Midlands
Gov. McMaster and state emergency management leaders provide update Tuesday afternoon on the...
Gov. McMaster issues state of emergency for the state
16-year-old Caroline Vincent-missing Lexington County teen
Missing Lexington teen found safe
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Officials ask drivers to avoid part of Lake Murray Blvd after car overturns
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Officials ask drivers to avoid part of Lake Murray Blvd after car overturns

Latest News

SC Baptists ready 2,000 volunteers for potential deployment.
SC Baptists ready 2,000 volunteers for potential deployment
Dominion energy preps for the storm
Dominion energy preps for the storm
wis
FIRST ALERT-Ian remains a tropical storm as it moves into the Midlands
Sumter County Sheriff's Office said there is no credible threat to any Sumter schools.
No credible threat to Sumter County schools, says sheriff’s office