SC Baptists ready 2,000 volunteers for potential deployment.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Baptist Convention (SCBC) is asking volunteers to prepare for deployment following landfall of Hurricane Ian on Wednesday.

Over 2,000 annually trained volunteers and 120 specialized trailers are now in preparation for immediate disaster relief in South Carolina and abroad.

Over 2,000 @SCBaptist volunteers are standing by for disaster relief as #HurricanIan makes landfall in Florida @wis10 pic.twitter.com/F37t6iWlf0 — Andrew Fancher (@RealAndyFancher) September 28, 2022

Susan Peugh, Director of SCBS’s Disaster Relief, says human resources will be deployed to disaster-stricken areas as needed.

