SC Baptists ready 2,000 volunteers for potential deployment

By Andrew Fancher
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Baptist Convention (SCBC) is asking volunteers to prepare for deployment following landfall of Hurricane Ian on Wednesday.

Over 2,000 annually trained volunteers and 120 specialized trailers are now in preparation for immediate disaster relief in South Carolina and abroad.

Susan Peugh, Director of SCBS’s Disaster Relief, says human resources will be deployed to disaster-stricken areas as needed.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

