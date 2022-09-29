SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Reports: Rapper Coolio dies at 59

Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Ill.(Rob Grabowski | Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Rapper Coolio died Wednesday at age 59, according to reports.

Variety reports manager Jarez Posey confirmed Coolio died around 5 p.m. Pacific time. NBC News reports the rapper was at a friend’s house in Los Angeles at the time.

Coolio was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. in Monessan, Pennsylvania, and later moved to Compton, California, where he began his music career.

Coolio released his best known song “Gangsta’s Paradise” in 1995 as part of the soundtrack of the movie “Dangerous Minds.” It became one of the most popular rap songs of all time.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT-Ian remains a tropical storm as it moves into the Midlands
School closings in the Midlands due to Hurricane Ian
LIST: School closings in the Midlands
Gov. McMaster and state emergency management leaders provide update Tuesday afternoon on the...
Gov. McMaster issues state of emergency for the state
SC Governor Henry McMaster
State leadership says S.C. is prepared ahead of Hurricane Ian but asks residents to have a plan
FILE PHOTO of Williams-Brice Stadium
UofSC reschedules game against SC State

Latest News

FILE - In this photo, New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits his 60th home run of the season,...
Yankees star Judge hits 61st home run, ties Maris’ AL record
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Medical records released after photos of sick-looking inmate go viral
Sumter County Sheriff's Office said there is no credible threat to any Sumter schools.
No credible threat to Sumter County schools, says sheriff’s office
An officer from Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms heads to a complex of schools on Fountain Street...
Police: Oakland high school shooting wounds 6 adults