Governor McMaster to hold briefing on Ian and impacts of the storm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Storm Warning Thursday morning after Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm. It is estimated the storm will make contact with South Carolina near Charleston as a Category One hurricane Friday after picking up strength over the ocean.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster plans to hold a briefing at 4 p.m. Thursday to address the potential impacts of Ian. McMaster will be joined by state officials at the briefing. WIS will stream the governor live on our digital platforms. McMaster is urging residents of the state to prepare for the storm.

McMaster said in a release,

“If you haven’t yet made plans for every contingency, this afternoon is the time to do so,”

“We can expect to experience a lot of rain throughout the state along with dangerous storm surge in low-lying coastal areas. With the potential for hurricane force winds along our coast, it’s important for South Carolinians to plan now.”

People in low-lying areas prone to flooding, especially near the coasts should plan to move to higher ground if their homes become unsafe. Local agencies have begun to open emergency shelters as needed. Shelter locations and opening times will be posted on the South Carolina Emergency Management Division’s website and app.

SCEMD Director Kim Stenson advised, “Flooding due to storm surge and rain could be a major concern. Over the next day, it will be vital for everyone to be prepared to act if told to do so by your local public safety officials.”

Other safety tips from SCEMD include:

Be aware of potential flash flooding and storm surges. Do not wait to move to safer ground.

If able, prepare your home by moving essential items to upper floors, bring in outdoor furniture and disconnect electrical appliances. Be prepared to turn off the gas, electricity, and water in an emergency.

Do not walk through moving water. As little as six inches of moving water can knock a person over. If you must walk through water avoid areas where it is moving and try to use a stick or other object to check the ground ahead of you.

Do not drive in flooded areas. If floodwaters rise around your vehicle, abandon the car and get to higher ground.

Have multiple ways to get emergency information. This includes the NOAA Weather Radio, CodeRED notifications, Wireless Emergency Alerts for mobile devices. Have backup batteries and additional charges.

If a tornado warning is issued, get indoors to a pre-designated shelter area such as a basement, storm cellar, or lowest building level.

