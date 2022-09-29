SkyView
Funeral arrangements announced for Columbia police officer who passed away during fitness assessment

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral arraignments for Master Police Officer (MPO) Tyrell Owens Riley have been announced on the CPD Twitter account.

Officer Riley lost his life on Sept. 24, during a CPD Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment.

A viewing will be held for officer Riley on October 5 between 2-5 p.m. and the funeral service will be held on October 6 at 11 a.m.

CPD also shared the GoFundMe account started by the officer’s family.

