Funeral arrangements announced for Columbia police officer who passed away during fitness assessment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral arraignments for Master Police Officer (MPO) Tyrell Owens Riley have been announced on the CPD Twitter account.

Officer Riley lost his life on Sept. 24, during a CPD Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment.

A viewing will be held for officer Riley on October 5 between 2-5 p.m. and the funeral service will be held on October 6 at 11 a.m.

CPD also shared the GoFundMe account started by the officer’s family.

🕊️#ColumbiaPDSC is also preparing a final salute for fallen Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley. Funeral arrangements have been finalized.🕊️ We appreciate the public support during our bereavement. pic.twitter.com/3rxJvZOaUa — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 29, 2022

