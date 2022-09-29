FIRST ALERT - Ian to bring Tropical Storm Conditions to Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ian will bring periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and the potential for severe weather Friday. First Alert Weather Day has been issued. A Tropical Storm Warning was issued for the Midlands.

Chief Meteorologist Adam Clark spoke about the latest developments on the storm at around 11:30 a.m. after the warning was issued.

WIS’s Sunrise team answered questions Thursday morning about Ian and what to expect Friday.

First Alert Headlines:

First Alert Friday for rain, wind, and potential for severe weather associated with Ian.

Rain arrives here in the Midlands late tonight and lasts through late Friday evening.

The rain will be heavy at times along with dangerous gusty winds throughout the day on Friday.

On and off morning showers with breezy conditions Saturday.

Winds could gust up to 60 mph with sustained winds around 25-40mph Friday.

Rain amounts up to 6 inches of rain here in the Midlands which could lead to flooding.

First Alert Summary:

This evening looks cloudy and windy with gusts up to 35mph throughout the late afternoon and evening time frame. We should start to see some on and off light showers this afternoon and evening as well. More steady rain comes in after midnight as the center of Ian tracks north and east toward South Carolina.

The track has it landing anywhere from Hilton Head to Georgetown as a category 1 hurricane with winds around 75mph. It will move over very warm waters of the Gulf Stream and that will help strengthen it back to a hurricane before making landfall in SC. Timing for land fall looks to be around mid morning to early afternoon Friday.

The storm will bring winds in upwards of 25-35mph sustained, but we could see gusts up to 45 to 60mph. This long lasting wind will bring trees and power lines down and will likely cause power outages for large sections of the state. Right now areas east of Columbia in Sumter, Lee, Clarendon, and Orangeburg Counties have the best chance of the most power outages.

Rainfall will be heavy at times especially from mid morning Friday to the early evening hours. A swath of 3-6″ is possible with this system which would bring creeks, streams, and rivers to flood stages. If you see a roadway flooded please do not cross it, turn around and don’t drown.

We have a First Alert day for Friday for tropical storm force winds and heavy rain. Saturday we have lingering showers in the morning and it’s a First Alert day for lingering damage from the storm, please watch out for downed limbs, trees, powerlines and flooded roadways in the aftermath of the storm.

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Rain arriving with gusts to 40 mph. Rain could be heavy at times. Lows in the 50s.

FIRST ALERT Friday: Rainy, windy and cool. Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms. Gusts to 60 mph. Highs in the low mid 60s. Rain chance is 100%.

FIRST ALERT Saturday: Early rain and wind but tapering off for the afternoon with a relaxing wind. Highs in the 70s. Chance of rain is around 30%. Watch out for damage from Friday!

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers with highs in the low 70s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of some showers. Upper 60s for highs.

