Coroner identifies man shot in Sumter deputy-involved shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker announced the identity of a man shot Monday during a deputy-involved incident.

Raymond Twork, II, 42, of Rembert, was pronounced dead at the scene on Leslie Dr. SLED was requested to investigate after reports of an armed man being shot during an encounter with a deputy from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the deputy was not hurt during the incident. Monday’s shooting was the second deputy-involved shooting in 2022 for the office. The first took place on Cains Rd on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Baker said an autopsy is scheduled for Oct. 2 at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

