Coroner identifies man shot in Sumter deputy-involved shooting

One person is dead and another injured after a domestic disturbance turned into deputy-involved...
One person is dead and another injured after a domestic disturbance turned into deputy-involved shooting.(Ashley Jones)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker announced the identity of a man shot Monday during a deputy-involved incident.

Raymond Twork, II, 42, of Rembert, was pronounced dead at the scene on Leslie Dr. SLED was requested to investigate after reports of an armed man being shot during an encounter with a deputy from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

One dead, one hospitalized after deputy-involved shooting in Sumter County

Investigators said the deputy was not hurt during the incident. Monday’s shooting was the second deputy-involved shooting in 2022 for the office. The first took place on Cains Rd on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Baker said an autopsy is scheduled for Oct. 2 at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

