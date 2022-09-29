SkyView
American Red Cross prepares for Hurricane Ian

Depending on what happens here in South Carolina, officials say they are ready to respond.
Depending on what happens here in South Carolina, officials say they are ready to respond.
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Ian is making its way through Florida and is expected to impact South Carolina Thursday and Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, Ian isn’t expected to hit as hard here as it has in Florida but organizations like the American Red Cross are preparing anyway.

Red Cross officials say they have hundreds of volunteers ready to help those in Florida. Officials say they are prepared to respond depending on what happens here in South Carolina.

Red Cross officials say they are stressing the importance of being prepared and having an evacuation plan if need be.

Brint Patrick with American Red Cross says the best advice he can give is to stay informed and follow any official evacuation orders.

Water, a flashlight, batteries, and food are just a few items Patrick recommends having in your preparedness kit going into the storm.

“I have a teenage son and he packed one for his mom, so she’s got her kit with all her emergency supplies in it. I have mine, my son has his, so we are all prepared in case we need it,” Patrick says.

The Red Cross has opened a disaster response at their headquarters in Columbia where they are monitoring everything that’s going on.

Volunteers and staff are still in the Charleston area ready to respond when there’s a need.

If you’re interested in donating or registering to volunteer to help those in your community through the American Red Cross click here.

