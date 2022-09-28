SkyView
Westwood High student arrested for carrying knife on school grounds

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old high school student was charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds.

Officials say around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, deputies responded to a report by a school administrator who said a student was carrying a knife. There is no evidence that any student or staff was threatened with the knife.

The knife was confiscated by school resource officers and the teen was charged and released to his parent.

