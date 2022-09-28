Soda City Live: Dedication to schools, students, and safety

SkyView
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Cayce’s school resource officer program has won SRO Program of the Year in South Carolina. What are the officers doing to show dedication to the schools, the students, and safety?

Lt. Danielle McCord recently was presented the Order of the Palmetto from Governor Henry McMaster. And Officer Mandy Fournier is the handler for the district’s school therapy dog, Hudson. They joined WIS TV’s Soda City Live to talk about what they call their unique model of service.  At a time when parents and teachers feel that school safety is one of their top concerns, having the presence of the SROs in our schools is vitally important.

The City of Cayce Police Department is putting an emphasis on using its Hudson to reach students on several levels.

