SCDOT prepares for possible Hurricane Ian impact

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is preparing for the upcoming weather due to Hurricane Ian.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is preparing for the upcoming weather due to Hurricane Ian.(SCDOT)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is preparing for the upcoming weather due to Hurricane Ian.

Officials with SCDOT say preparations with state, federal, and local partners are being coordinated in emergency response and public safety.

SCDOT crews in all counties are preparing equipment that would be used for removing trees and other debris from the roads and monitoring traffic flow from Florida and Georgia evacuees.

Workers in high-impact areas will be available to shift to 24-hour operations for the duration of the storm and aftermath.

