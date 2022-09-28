SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Research firm warns: 98% chance of global recession on horizon

A research firm warns there's a 98% chance of a global recession.
A research firm warns there's a 98% chance of a global recession.(belterz via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A research firm warns a worldwide recession is likely on the horizon.

According to a probability model run by Ned Davis Research, there is about a 98% chance of a global recession.

The only other times the recession model was that high was during severe economic downturns. Most recently in 2020, and during the global financial crisis of 2008 and 2009.

Economists seem to agree. The world economic forum said seven of 10 economists consider a global recession somewhat likely.

On a positive note, researchers said although recession risks are rising, the U.S. recession probability model is still at rock-bottom levels.

The national jobs market remains strong, consumers continue spending, and corporate profits are sturdy.

There are also hopes U.S. inflation will cool off in the coming months as supply catches up with demand.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT-Ian remains a tropical storm as it moves into the Midlands
School closings in the Midlands due to Hurricane Ian
LIST: School closings in the Midlands
SC Governor Henry McMaster
State leadership says S.C. is prepared ahead of Hurricane Ian but asks residents to have a plan
FILE PHOTO of Williams-Brice Stadium
UofSC reschedules game against SC State
16-year-old Caroline Vincent-missing Lexington County teen
Missing Lexington teen found safe

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT-Ian remains a tropical storm as it moves into the Midlands
FILE - This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana, Calif., Police Department shows...
Police probe slain teen’s role in deadly California shootout
A 15-year-old is on track to be the youngest graduate of Arizona State University's nursing...
15-year-old is on track to be youngest nursing graduate
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Monday, June 27, 2022. The Supreme Court...
Supreme Court keeping live audio as it opens again to public