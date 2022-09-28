SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

One dead in single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person died after a crash on Highway 176 in Orangeburg County.

The crash happened on Tuesday around 9:55 p.m., 10 miles west of Holly Hill, according to troopers.

A car was traveling west on 176 and while the driver attempted to pass another vehicle, the car went off the left side of the road, then the right. The car then hit a guardrail and a utility pole.

The driver is deceased. The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

The crash is under investigation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT-We are tracking impacts in the Midlands from Hurricane Ian
SC Governor Henry McMaster
State leadership says S.C. is prepared ahead of Hurricane Ian but asks residents to have a plan
FILE PHOTO of Williams-Brice Stadium
UofSC reschedules game against SC State
FILE PHOTO
LIST: High school football cancellations, reschedules
One dead, one injured after fatal collision on I-77N
One dead, one injured after fatal collision on I-77N

Latest News

One dead, one injured in Orangeburg single-vehicle crash
FILE PHOTO
One dead in head-on crash in Newberry County
Traffic stalled on I-26 near St. Andrews Road
Traffic stalled on I-26 near St. Andrews Road
FILE PHOTO
Two dead after crash on Augusta Road, lanes closed