One dead in single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person died after a crash on Highway 176 in Orangeburg County.

The crash happened on Tuesday around 9:55 p.m., 10 miles west of Holly Hill, according to troopers.

A car was traveling west on 176 and while the driver attempted to pass another vehicle, the car went off the left side of the road, then the right. The car then hit a guardrail and a utility pole.

The driver is deceased. The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

The crash is under investigation.

