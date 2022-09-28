SkyView
One dead, one injured after fatal Orangeburg tractor-trailer collision

The driver of the Lexus Sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the...
The driver of the Lexus Sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.(Source: MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is dead after an early morning collision on US 321 at Arts Lane. The collision occurred around 5:42 a.m., 1 mile south of Woodford.

According to officials, the Freightliner tractor-trailer was entering US 321 and the 2009 Lexus Sedan was traveling south on 321 when the two vehicles collided with each other.

The driver of the Lexus Sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

