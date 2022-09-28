LIST: School closings in the Midlands

CALHOUN COUNTY

CALHOUN COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

On Thursday, Sandy Run K8 and St. Matthews K8 will dismiss at 12:15 p.m. and Calhoun County High School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

On Friday, Calhoun County Public Schools will have an eLearning day for all students and faculty and staff will work from home.

CLARENDON COUNTY

CLARENDON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Due to the threat of inclement weather, Clarendon County School District will dismiss early on Thursday and will have an eLearning day on Friday.

Thursday’s dismissal schedule is below:

MECC, SECC, WGES AND RWESA - 11 a.m.

MPS - 11:10 a.m.

ECMHS & MES- 11:25 a.m.

SBHMS - 11:25 a.m.

MJHS - 11:30 a.m.

MHS - 11:45 a.m.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY

ORANGEBURG COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

All Orangeburg County School District schools will close early on Thursday.

Kindergarten through 5th grade will dismiss at 11:30 a.m., except Dover Elementary which will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

High schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. except for Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School which will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Friday, September 30 will be an eLearning day for all students, faculty, and staff in the Orangeburg County School District.

SUMTER COUNTY

SUMTER SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Sumter School District is announcing a change in the school schedule for the next two days due to possible inclement weather by Hurricane Ian.

All Sumter schools will dismiss early on Thursday, Sept. 29. Elementary schools will dismiss at 11 a.m., middle schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. and high schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30 will be an eLearning day for all students in the Sumter School District.

Students will have the opportunity to complete eLearning assignments later if unable to due to power outages, lack of internet service, or other barriers. All after-school activities on Thursday and Friday are canceled.

LIBERTY STEAM CHARTER SCHOOL

The Liberty STEAM Charter School will dismiss early on Thursday at 12 p.m., according to officials.

Friday will be an eLearning day for all LSC students. Lessons and assignments will be posted to Dojo and social media.

KERSHAW COUNTY

KERSHAW COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Kershaw County School District (KCSD) will switch to an eLearning Day for Friday, September 30, for all students. All school buildings and offices will be closed.

RICHLAND COUNTY

PACE ACADEMY

PACE Academy will not have any after-school activities on Thursday. Students will have a home-learning day on Friday.

RICHLAND TWO

Richland Two School District schools will have an eLearning day on Friday. All school buildings and district facilities will be closed and all after-school activities are canceled on Friday.

RICHLAND ONE

Richland One will dismiss early Thursday. The dismissal schedule is below:

A.C. Moore and Rosewood elementary schools – Students will be dismissed at 11 a.m.

Olympia Learning Center – Students will be dismissed at noon. (Note: The Evening High School Program is canceled for Thursday.)

Hand Middle School – Students will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

Staff at A.C. Moore, Rosewood, Olympia, and Hand, as well as staff at the Central Services Facility (CSF) and Central Kitchen, will be dismissed at 1 p.m.

All Richland One schools and administrative buildings will be closed Friday. Students will have an eLearning day and employees will work from home. Breakfast and lunch meals for Friday will be sent home with students Thursday.

LEXINGTON COUNTY

Lexington-Richland School District Five will have an eLearning day on Friday. Teachers will post assignments on google Classroom or Seesaw by 10 a.m. Friday.

All after-school programs and events scheduled from Friday to Sunday have been cancelled or postponed.

LEXINGTON TWO

Lexington Two schools will move to an eLearning day on Friday, September 30. All after-school programs and events scheduled from Friday to Sunday have been cancelled or postponed.

LEXINGTON FOUR

Lexington Four will transition to an e-Learning day for all schools in the district on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

All afterschool activities and athletic programs are canceled for Friday.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY

Fairfield County School District will have an eLearning day on Friday. Schools and offices will be closed. All scheduled programs and events will be rescheduled. More information will be sent to parent’s emails.

LEE COUNTY

Lee Central High School has rescheduled its Homecoming Activities to Thursday.

