Group of sheriffs, solicitors endorse McMaster-Evette’s re-election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette announced that a group of 32 sheriffs and 10 solicitors are endorsing McMaster’s re-election.

“I don’t know if we’ve ever had a governor who has done as much for the blue as Gov. McMaster,” Jimmy Richardson, 15th Circuit Solicitor said.

Group of 32 SC sheriffs, incl. six Democrats, and 10 solicitors endorsing @henrymcmaster's re-election today. 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson: "I don't know if we've ever had a governor who has done as much for the blue as Gov. McMaster."

