Group of sheriffs, solicitors endorse McMaster-Evette’s re-election

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette announced that a group of 32 sheriffs and 10 solicitors are endorsing McMaster’s re-election.

“I don’t know if we’ve ever had a governor who has done as much for the blue as Gov. McMaster,” Jimmy Richardson, 15th Circuit Solicitor said.

