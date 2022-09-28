SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Gov. McMaster issues state of emergency for the state

Gov. McMaster and state emergency management leaders provide update Tuesday afternoon on the...
Gov. McMaster and state emergency management leaders provide update Tuesday afternoon on the state's response to Hurricane Ian.(Source: WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency for South Carolina Wednesday.

McMaster signed Executive Order 2022-28 and activated the state’s emergency operations plan which enables state agencies to prepare for Hurricane Ian’s potential impact.

“It’s still too early to know exactly how Hurricane Ian will affect South Carolina, but preparations at the state level are well underway, and this declaration of emergency is another step in that process,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “We do know we’ll see a lot of rain and significant storm surge on our coastline over the coming days – now is the time for each South Carolinian to make plans for every contingency and be prepared.”

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida around noon on Wednesday as a Category 4 with winds of up to 155 mph.

The current forecast for the Midlands can be found here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT-We are tracking impacts in the Midlands from Hurricane Ian
School closings in the Midlands due to Hurricane Ian
LIST: School closings in the Midlands
SC Governor Henry McMaster
State leadership says S.C. is prepared ahead of Hurricane Ian but asks residents to have a plan
FILE PHOTO of Williams-Brice Stadium
UofSC reschedules game against SC State
16-year-old Caroline Vincent-missing Lexington County teen
Missing Lexington teen found safe

Latest News

State of emergency
Horry County, North Myrtle Beach declare states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
wis
FIRST ALERT-We are tracking impacts in the Midlands from Hurricane Ian
School closings in the Midlands due to Hurricane Ian
LIST: School closings in the Midlands
LIST: Fall events in the Midlands
LIST: Fall events in the Midlands