Gov. McMaster, emergency management officials to brief public on Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and emergency management officials are scheduled to brief the public on Hurricane Ian.

The briefing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Gov. McMaster said that evacuation plans were in place but have not been activated.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida around noon on Wednesday as a Category 4 with winds of up to 155 mph.

