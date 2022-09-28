FIRST ALERT-Ian remains a tropical storm as it moves into the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An eastern track has Ian keeping its strength as a tropical storm with winds up to 45 to 50mph Friday.

First Alert Headlines:

First Alert Friday and Saturday for rain, wind, and severe weather associated with Ian.

Rain arrives here in the Midlands late Thursday night into Friday morning.

The rain will be heavy at times along with gusty winds throughout the day on Friday.

Rain lingers into Friday evening and then on and off showers with breezy conditions Saturday.

Winds could gust up to 50 mph with sustained winds around 20-30mph Friday.

Rain amounts up to 5 inches of rain here in the Midlands which could lead to flooding.

First Alert Summary:

Tonight we have cloudy skies to mostly cloudy conditions and breezy winds with gusts up to 20 to 25mph. Lows are down to 56.

Thursday is windy and cool with gusts up to 30 to 35mph and dry conditions. The dry weather could lead to wildfires spreading rapidly, so burning would be a bad idea. Highs are near 71. As Ian approaches it battles with a high pressure system to our north that brings us gusty winds.

Ian makes its way over the Ocean again Friday and keeps its strength as a tropical storm with winds around 65mph as it makes landfall in coastal GA/SC. Expect rain to begin from east to west in the early morning hours. Rain continues throughout the day and will be heavy at times. Right now it looks like around 2-5″ is possible. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a moderate risk of excessive rain for areas south of Columbia. Flooding is a concern with so much moisture moving through for so long.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the entire Midlands until further notice. There’s a Tropical Storm Warning for all of the South Carolina coastal counties.

Winds are going to be strong with the highest gusts from 2pm Friday to 2am Saturday. Expect gusts up to 50mph during this time. This could cause power outages, so please prepare for the possibility of no power.

Friday and Saturday are both First Alert Weather Days with an emphasis on Friday as we’ll see the worst conditions during the day Friday. Saturday we will keep the First Alert up for the possibility of some lingering flooding concerns as the rain water makes its way to the local tributaries, and rivers. Expect breezy winds and on and off showers Saturday.

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Increasing clouds with lows in the mid 50s. Breezy at times with gusts to 20 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy and windy with gusts to 30 mph. Highs in the low 70s. A few evening showers.

FIRST ALERT Friday: Rainy, windy and cool. Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms. Gusts to 50-55 mph. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Rain chance is 100%.

FIRST ALERT Saturday: Early rain and wind but tapering off for the afternoon with a relaxing wind. Highs in the 70s. Chance of rain is around 50%.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers with highs in the low 70s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of some showers. Upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and highs in the low 70s.

