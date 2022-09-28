FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Officials ask drivers to avoid part of Lake Murray Blvd after car overturns

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department is investigating a crash involving an overturned vehicle on Lake Murray Boulevard and College Street.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon. Police are asking people to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

Officials say no one was seriously injured.

