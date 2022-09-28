SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Officials ask drivers to avoid part of Lake Murray Blvd after car overturns

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Officials ask drivers to avoid part of Lake Murray Blvd after car overturns
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Officials ask drivers to avoid part of Lake Murray Blvd after car overturns(Irmo Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department is investigating a crash involving an overturned vehicle on Lake Murray Boulevard and College Street.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon. Police are asking people to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

Officials say no one was seriously injured.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT-We are tracking impacts in the Midlands from Hurricane Ian
SC Governor Henry McMaster
State leadership says S.C. is prepared ahead of Hurricane Ian but asks residents to have a plan
FILE PHOTO of Williams-Brice Stadium
UofSC reschedules game against SC State
16-year-old Caroline Vincent-missing Lexington County teen
Missing Lexington teen found safe
FILE PHOTO
LIST: High school football cancellations, reschedules

Latest News

generic crash
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County
One dead, one injured in Orangeburg single-vehicle crash
FILE PHOTO
One dead in head-on crash in Newberry County
Traffic stalled on I-26 near St. Andrews Road
Traffic stalled on I-26 near St. Andrews Road