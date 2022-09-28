SkyView
Clarendon County employees recognized at statewide conference

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Director of Clarendon County Detention Center Colonel Shelton L. Hughes, Jr. and Major Thomasenia McBride were both recognized by the SC Jail Administrator’s Association at its annual conference.

They were recognized as ‘jail administrator of the year’ and ‘supervisor of the year’ at the awards luncheon held on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The conference was held on Sept.18 through Sept. 21 at the Marriott at Grande Dunes Resort in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Colonel Shelton L. Hughes, Jr., Director of Clarendon County Detention Center, and Major...
Colonel Shelton L. Hughes, Jr., Director of Clarendon County Detention Center, and Major Thomasenia McBride, a second-in-command(Clarendon County Detention Center)

Director Hughes’ nomination citation for Major Thomasenia McBride:

Major Thomasenia McBride has been a committed, dedicated, and highly motivated detention professional for over 33 years. Her zest for this noble profession has not waned over time and she continues to operate at an optimum level of performance while demanding no less of those under her direction and mentorship.”

Colonel Shelton L. Hughes, Jr. currently is the longest serving jail administrator at the same facility in the state of SC. He took on the role of Director of Clarendon County Detention Center in April of 1998 after serving with Beaufort County Detention Center for 10 years.

Colonel Hughes was nominated for ‘jail administrator of the year’ by Jail Administrator Captain Nick Gallam of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, who stated, “Administrator Hughes has all the qualities a jail leader should embody.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

