SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

UofSC reschedules game against SC State

FILE PHOTO of Williams-Brice Stadium
FILE PHOTO of Williams-Brice Stadium
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina is moving its game against South Carolina State University to Thursday night due to the threat of Hurricane Ian’s impact on the Midlands.

Instead of happening Saturday at noon, the Gamecocks will take on the Bulldogs Thursday, September 29, at 7 p.m. Television coverage of the game will be announced Tuesday.

All tickets for the Saturday game will be honored on Thursday night, according to officials.

“I appreciate the cooperation of South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough, the South Carolina State administration and the Southeastern Conference officials who worked closely to make the appropriate operational adjustments in order to accommodate this change in the schedule,” said Athletics Director Ray Tanner.

The reunion honoring the 2010-13 football teams has been postponed.

Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 3 on Tuesday morning as it made landfall in Cuba. The Midlands are expected to see high winds and heavy rain on Friday and Saturday.

You can keep up with the latest updates by clicking here.

Information on other UofSC athletics events scheduled for this weekend will be announced later.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian, WIS, Track
FIRST ALERT: Quiet for now before Ian triggers First Alert Weather Days for Friday and Saturday
wis
FIRST ALERT- We are tracking Ian, and a possibility of heavy rain and wind in the Midlands by the end of the week
File Photo
Columbia man killed, brother wounded in highway shooting
SC Dogfighting Rescue
Hundreds of dogs rescued in statewide dogfighting operation
Man dead, deputy injured after officer-involved shooting in Sumter, SLED investigating
Man dead, deputy injured after officer-involved shooting in Sumter, SLED investigating

Latest News

Richland One announces changes to high school football schedule
LIST: High school football cancellations, reschedules
Winter Invitational at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
New college basketball invitational coming to Greenville this season
ESPN's College Gameday comes to Clemson
Clemson to host ESPN’s College Gameday for matchup against NC State
FILE PHOTO Shane Beamer talked about his influences throughout his coaching career that...
South Carolina rolls over Charlotte in second half to 56-20 win