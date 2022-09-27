UofSC reschedules game against SC State

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina is moving its game against South Carolina State University to Thursday night due to the threat of Hurricane Ian’s impact on the Midlands.

Instead of happening Saturday at noon, the Gamecocks will take on the Bulldogs Thursday, September 29, at 7 p.m. Television coverage of the game will be announced Tuesday.

All tickets for the Saturday game will be honored on Thursday night, according to officials.

“I appreciate the cooperation of South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough, the South Carolina State administration and the Southeastern Conference officials who worked closely to make the appropriate operational adjustments in order to accommodate this change in the schedule,” said Athletics Director Ray Tanner.

The reunion honoring the 2010-13 football teams has been postponed.

Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 3 on Tuesday morning as it made landfall in Cuba. The Midlands are expected to see high winds and heavy rain on Friday and Saturday.

You can keep up with the latest updates by clicking here.

Information on other UofSC athletics events scheduled for this weekend will be announced later.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.