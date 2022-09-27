SkyView
Texas couple arrested in Columbia for suspected fake fentanyl pills

52-year-old suspects Loria Ann Leal and Eufracio Rodriguez (Texas couple arrested on fentanyl charges)(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department Organized Crime and Narcotics Unit arrested a Texas couple for possession of fake fentanyl pills on Sept. 17.

Investigators say detectives were doing a routine traffic stop when they found thousands of suspected fake fentanyl pills.

According to investigators, during the traffic stop, approximately 20,000 small round blue pills with an ‘M-30′ imprint in two packages and $3,250 in cash were found.

Findings from CPD fentanyl arrest on Sept.17
Findings from CPD fentanyl arrest on Sept.17(Columbia Police Department)

So far this year in Columbia, CPD has investigated 12 suspected fentanyl fatalities and 32 fentanyl survivals.

According to Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook, 52-year-old suspects Loria Ann Leal and Eufracio Rodriguez were charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Both of the suspects were taken into custody at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and then transferred into federal custody.

A judge set a $10,000 surety bond for Leal and a $20,000 surety bond for Rodriguez, Junior.

