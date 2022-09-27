Sumter School District make changes to schedule due to possible inclement weather

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter School District is announcing a change in the school schedule for the next two days due to possible inclement weather by hurricane Ian.

All Sumter schools will dismiss early on Thursday, Sept. 29. Elementary schools will dismiss at 11 a.m., middle schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. and high schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30 will be an eLearning day for all students in the Sumter School District.

Students will have the opportunity to complete eLearning assignments later if unable to due to power outages, lack of internet service, or other barriers. All after-school activities on Thursday and Friday are canceled.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.