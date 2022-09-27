SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Sumter School District make changes to schedule due to possible inclement weather

(Source: Sumter School District/Facebook)
(Source: Sumter School District/Facebook)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter School District is announcing a change in the school schedule for the next two days due to possible inclement weather by hurricane Ian.

All Sumter schools will dismiss early on Thursday, Sept. 29. Elementary schools will dismiss at 11 a.m., middle schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. and high schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30 will be an eLearning day for all students in the Sumter School District.

Students will have the opportunity to complete eLearning assignments later if unable to due to power outages, lack of internet service, or other barriers. All after-school activities on Thursday and Friday are canceled.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian, WIS, Track
FIRST ALERT: Quiet for now before Ian triggers First Alert Weather Days for Friday and Saturday
File Photo
Columbia man killed, brother wounded in highway shooting
wis
FIRST ALERT- We are tracking Ian, and a possibility of heavy rain and wind in the Midlands by the end of the week
wis
FIRST ALERT-We are tracking impacts in the Midlands from Hurricane Ian
FILE PHOTO of Williams-Brice Stadium
UofSC reschedules game against SC State

Latest News

52-year-old suspects Loria Ann Leal and Eufracio Rodriguez (Texas couple arrested on fentanyl...
Texas couple arrested in Columbia for suspected fake fentanyl pills
Opponents of a total ban on abortion gather in the lobby of the South Carolina Statehouse on...
South Carolina likely won’t make abortion rules stricter
wis
FIRST ALERT-We are tracking impacts in the Midlands from Hurricane Ian
Former Inmate Ryan Turner property damage
Former inmate arrested after driving truck into SD Corrections building