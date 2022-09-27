SkyView
Soda City Live: Wellness facility hosts community open house for new location

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia-based health and wellness center focusing on mental, physical, and emotional health is expanding its practice.

Some members of the Everyday Wellness team are joining us today about their new space and their areas of expertise.

Plus, they’re holding a community open house Saturday, October 8, at their new location 801 Gervais Street, Suite 2B, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

