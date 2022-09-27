SkyView
Soda City Live: Polka bands, beers, brats and more in Blythewood for Oktoberfest

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Polka bands, brats, beers and yodeling. It must be time for the 4th annual Blythewood Oktoberfest.

Phil Frye is the executive director of the Greater Blythewood Chamber of Commerce. And Jasmin Fonce is the committee chair of Oktoberfest and a native of Munich, Germany. They joined Soda City Live to invite viewers to the upcoming festival – which may have to be postponed or cancelled due to the pending path of Hurricane Ian.

The 4th annual Blythewood Oktoberfest by the Greater Blythewood Chamber of Commerce is this Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1, at Doko Meadows Park. That’s located at 100 Alvina Hagood Circle in the heart of Blythewood.

Friday’s events go from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday’s events begin at 7 a.m. and run till 9:30 p.m. Admission to the festival is free. There are charges for some of the individual events. For a look at the detailed schedule, go to https://blythewoodchamber.com/.

