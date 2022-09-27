Soda City Live: Best of South Carolina Craft Beer Festival

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The first ever Best of South Carolina Craft Beer Festival is happening soon. Attendees will be able to get locally made beer from all over the state in one place.

The event is hosted by the South Carolina Brewery Guild and will be a great opportunity for local beer lovers to enjoy brews made right here in the state.

The event will take place Saturday, October 15, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., with the VIP event beginning at 1 p.m. at Junction 800 in Columbia.

