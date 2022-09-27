SkyView
Sec. of Interior to visit Summerton to highlight efforts to better understand civil rights history

FILE - Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks during a Tribal Nations Summit during Native...
FILE - Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks during a Tribal Nations Summit during Native American Heritage Month, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, on Nov. 15, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland and others are set to meet in Summerton on Tuesday to highlight the Interior Dept.’s attempt to help tell a more complete story of America.

Officials say Haaland will visit sites recently added to the Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park and celebrate a new partnership between the National Park Service and UofSC that aims to conserve and better understand American civil rights history.

President Biden signed the Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park Expansion and Redesignation Act into law in May. The bill added two school sites in the state to the historical park.

