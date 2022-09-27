Sec. of Interior to visit Summerton to highlight efforts to better understand civil rights history

SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland and others are set to meet in Summerton on Tuesday to highlight the Interior Dept.’s attempt to help tell a more complete story of America.

Officials say Haaland will visit sites recently added to the Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park and celebrate a new partnership between the National Park Service and UofSC that aims to conserve and better understand American civil rights history.

President Biden signed the Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park Expansion and Redesignation Act into law in May. The bill added two school sites in the state to the historical park.

