SCHP responds to Lexington County bus collision

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to reports of a collision on Ferry Road near Flagstone Way.

According to highway patrol, a collision occurred involving a school bus and a 2010 Toyota Tacoma.

The incident occurred around 4:23 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. Officials say no injuries were reported.

