SCHP responds to Lexington County bus collision

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to reports of a collision on Ferry Road near Flagstone Way.

According to highway patrol, a collision occurred involving a school bus and a 2010 Toyota Tacoma.

The incident occurred around 4:23 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. Officials say no injuries were reported.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

