SCHP responds to Lexington County bus collision
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to reports of a collision on Ferry Road near Flagstone Way.
According to highway patrol, a collision occurred involving a school bus and a 2010 Toyota Tacoma.
The incident occurred around 4:23 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. Officials say no injuries were reported.
