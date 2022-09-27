SkyView
Richland Co. Recreation Commission reopens tennis center

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Recreation Commission has reopened its tennis center.

The Richland County Tennis Center was reopened Tuesday at 10 a.m. The center is located at 7500 Parklane Road.

The following updates were added to the facility:

  • 12 Regulation Tennis Courts were resurfaced
  • Striped/restriped all 12 Regulation Courts
  • Gates were widened at the entry and concrete walkways were widened to be ADA compliant
  • Fence poles were repaired and painted. Fence fabric was replaced on the fencing
  • Bleachers were repaired, painted and caution lines were added where the bleachers are located

“We are thrilled for the re-opening of the tennis center,” stated RCRC Interim Executive Director, Tameka Williams. “We are excited to have our community enjoy this state-of-the-art facility with updated features and capabilities.”

More information on the tennis center can be found here.

