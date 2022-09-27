SkyView
Management firm responds to litigation from tenant

By Andrew Fancher
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four days after WIS published findings of hazardous living conditions at Spring Gardens Apartments, the management company agreed to a virtual interview.

John Marti, President of Your Way Management Team, has overseen the Spring Garden complex on Percival Road since 2019.

He said the complex was purchased as a distressed property and acknowledged the ongoing living conditions are beyond deplorable.

“It’s not that the property is being neglected. It was neglected and we’re trying to bring it back up to a rentable and habitable apartment complex,” said Mart.

Per Your Way, at least half of the occupied units at Spring Gardens are inhabitable.

Meanwhile, a single mother is still without A/C as black mold consumes her parents’ bedroom. Another tenant is still without windows following an incident filmed this year.

WIS is actively investigating a series of rumors corroborated by background checks and witnesses. We will keep you posted as more information becomes available.

FIRST ALERT- We are tracking Ian, and a possibility of heavy rain and wind in the Midlands by the end of the week
Man dead, deputy injured after officer-involved shooting in Sumter, SLED investigating
Ian, WIS, Track
FIRST ALERT: Quiet for now before Ian triggers First Alert Weather Days for Friday and Saturday
Columbia police officer passes away during fitness assessment
3-year-old missing from Poinsett State Park found safe
3-year-old reunited with parents after spending night alone in Poinsett State Park

Update on poor conditions at apartment complex
Hurricane Season Preparedness
DHEC recommends dam, reservoir owners, and operators monitor development of Hurricane Ian
SCHP responds to Lexington County bus collision
SCHP responds to Lexington County bus collision
DHEC encourages COVD-19 boosters and flu shots
DHEC encourages COVD-19 boosters and flu shots