Management firm responds to litigation from tenant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four days after WIS published findings of hazardous living conditions at Spring Gardens Apartments, the management company agreed to a virtual interview.

John Marti, President of Your Way Management Team, has overseen the Spring Garden complex on Percival Road since 2019.

He said the complex was purchased as a distressed property and acknowledged the ongoing living conditions are beyond deplorable.

“It’s not that the property is being neglected. It was neglected and we’re trying to bring it back up to a rentable and habitable apartment complex,” said Mart.

Per Your Way, at least half of the occupied units at Spring Gardens are inhabitable.

Meanwhile, a single mother is still without A/C as black mold consumes her parents’ bedroom. Another tenant is still without windows following an incident filmed this year.

WIS is actively investigating a series of rumors corroborated by background checks and witnesses. We will keep you posted as more information becomes available.

