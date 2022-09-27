SkyView
Lexington police searching for missing 16-year-old

16-year-old Caroline Vincent-missing Lexington County teen
16-year-old Caroline Vincent-missing Lexington County teen(Lexington Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing teen.

16-year-old Caroline Vincent was last seen in the afternoon of Sept. 27 on Church Street.

Officials say the teen ran away from the vehicle she was riding in.

Vincent has pink hair and was wearing a Substation II shirt with brown pants.

LPD is asking anyone with information on the teens’ location to call Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

