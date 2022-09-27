Lexington police searching for missing 16-year-old

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing teen.

16-year-old Caroline Vincent was last seen in the afternoon of Sept. 27 on Church Street.

Officials say the teen ran away from the vehicle she was riding in.

Vincent has pink hair and was wearing a Substation II shirt with brown pants.

LPD is asking anyone with information on the teens’ location to call Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262.

